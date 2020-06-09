Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Sells 3,795 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lowered its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Metlife were worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Metlife by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,976,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,760,000 after purchasing an additional 554,242 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Metlife by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,566,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Metlife by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,563,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,123,000 after purchasing an additional 209,218 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Metlife by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,991,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,439,000 after buying an additional 218,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $478,086,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MET stock traded down $1.61 on Tuesday, hitting $41.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,273,101. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average of $42.31. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Metlife Inc has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $53.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This is an increase from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Metlife from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.63.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

