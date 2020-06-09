Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Sells 3,425 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lowered its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 126.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.29. 114,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,351. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.36. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a one year low of $112.22 and a one year high of $180.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.79.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra lowered their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.82.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.