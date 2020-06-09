Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Sells 319 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB cut its holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Msci were worth $5,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Msci by 512.5% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Msci by 82.5% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Msci during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Msci during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Msci during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Msci from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.89.

NYSE:MSCI traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $331.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,127. Msci Inc has a fifty-two week low of $206.82 and a fifty-two week high of $356.66. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $329.93 and a 200-day moving average of $291.13.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. Msci had a net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 286.63%. The firm had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Msci’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.08, for a total transaction of $790,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 287,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,866,678.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,128,151. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

