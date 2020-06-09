Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Sells 1,774 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB trimmed its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Iqvia by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,928,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $606,952,000 after acquiring an additional 508,606 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Iqvia by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 763,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,998,000 after purchasing an additional 113,551 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Iqvia by 33.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Iqvia by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,942,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $856,647,000 after purchasing an additional 149,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Iqvia by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 91,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,092,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Iqvia news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 19,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,916,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 671,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,721,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IQV shares. Cfra reduced their price objective on Iqvia from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Iqvia from $153.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Iqvia from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Iqvia from $195.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Iqvia from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.75.

NYSE:IQV traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.15. The company had a trading volume of 181,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,425. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $169.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Iqvia had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

