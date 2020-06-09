Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Sells 13,054 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB trimmed its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 30.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,019 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 13,054 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 16.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 673,850 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $95,384,000 after purchasing an additional 93,341 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 10.7% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 24,866 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 12.6% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 40.3% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 17,714 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the first quarter worth $2,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.25.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $822,798.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,028,499.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.30, for a total value of $809,649.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,336,731.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,903 shares of company stock worth $5,983,006. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,437. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $155.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.25 and a 200 day moving average of $125.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

