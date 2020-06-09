Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Sells 11,028 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB reduced its position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,028 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 541.3% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 31.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWKS. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.61.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.97. The stock had a trading volume of 786,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,720. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $138.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.85 and its 200 day moving average is $106.60.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $766.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

