Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Reduces Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 793,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,888,000 after purchasing an additional 13,783 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the first quarter valued at $2,934,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 28.3% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the first quarter worth $4,646,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the first quarter worth $752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.47% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.87. 35,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,968. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.88. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 52-week low of $86.20 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 197.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 797.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

