Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Reduces Position in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB trimmed its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,024 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $4,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1.8% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 19,225,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,153,531,000 after buying an additional 337,870 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in IHS Markit by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,505,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,168,319,000 after purchasing an additional 128,396 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in IHS Markit by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,568,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $947,017,000 after purchasing an additional 309,322 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IHS Markit by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,285,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,705,000 after purchasing an additional 239,314 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in IHS Markit by 21.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,907,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,352 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on IHS Markit from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on IHS Markit from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on IHS Markit from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on IHS Markit from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.76.

NYSE:INFO traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.96. 19,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,271. IHS Markit Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.73.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.54%.

In related news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $6,775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,680 shares in the company, valued at $11,292,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 496,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $33,298,090.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,707,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,443,804.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 641,027 shares of company stock worth $42,890,845 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

