Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Purchases 1,600 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of ResMed by 2,783.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,404,000. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

ResMed stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.34. The stock had a trading volume of 59,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,172. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.94. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.50. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.85 and a 52-week high of $177.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. ResMed had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $769.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total value of $397,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,664,315.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 5,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total value of $950,650.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,894,676.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,235 over the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

