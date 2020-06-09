Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $4.64 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB trimmed its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 19.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,829 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,798,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,190,000 after purchasing an additional 26,504 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 14.2% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,358,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,606,000 after acquiring an additional 418,237 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,483,000 after acquiring an additional 91,215 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 31.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,670,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,914,000 after acquiring an additional 643,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 11.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,877,000 after acquiring an additional 189,612 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.64.

In other news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $637,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,678.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 33,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.52, for a total transaction of $5,756,414.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,760,677.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,340 shares of company stock worth $19,907,364. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $2.44 on Tuesday, reaching $189.26. The stock had a trading volume of 187,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,218. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $187.59.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $861.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.52 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

