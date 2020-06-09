Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $4.14 Million Position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB cut its stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $4.52 on Tuesday, reaching $108.62. 1,631,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,558,697. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.25. Marriott International Inc has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $153.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 231.22% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MAR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $148.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $124.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.81.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.