Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $3.97 Million Stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB decreased its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,798 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,625,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HLT traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.92. The company had a trading volume of 839,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,397. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.47 and a 200-day moving average of $91.73.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 8.08% and a negative return on equity of 276.10%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Hilton Hotels’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Hotels declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup cut Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $130.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Hilton Hotels from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $103.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hilton Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

