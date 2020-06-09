Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Grows Position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 32.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after buying an additional 40,841 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 274.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.51. The stock had a trading volume of 143,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.40. Dover Corp has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $120.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.24 and its 200 day moving average is $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. Dover had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

In related news, Director Eric A. Spiegel purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.00 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,682 shares in the company, valued at $448,878. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOV. Barclays lowered their price target on Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dover from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $119.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.89.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

