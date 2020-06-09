Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Grows Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,422,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 458.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,962,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,078 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,653,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180,349 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,950,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,320,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens raised their price target on Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.30.

FAST stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,146,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 4.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.08. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $43.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

In other news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $190,679.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at $352,267.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $88,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,733 shares of company stock worth $3,997,099. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

