Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Cuts Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,102,111,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,591,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,832,000 after purchasing an additional 235,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,194,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,531,000 after purchasing an additional 98,214 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,772,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,306,000 after buying an additional 40,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,655,000 after buying an additional 244,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of CMI traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.39. 258,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,329. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $186.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.57.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.19.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.