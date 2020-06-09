Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Cuts Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB decreased its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Cerner were worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CERN. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,713,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,807,000 after purchasing an additional 291,850 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Cerner by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,702,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,642,000 after buying an additional 350,203 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Cerner by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,518,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,582,000 after buying an additional 56,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cerner by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,038,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,008,000 after buying an additional 128,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.28. 15,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,994,422. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $53.08 and a 52 week high of $80.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Cerner had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

In other Cerner news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 53,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $3,769,717.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 11,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $830,275.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,632,725.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,278 shares of company stock worth $8,354,806. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cerner from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

