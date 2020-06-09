Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Acquires 4,198 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 13.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,012,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,816,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,017,935,000 after purchasing an additional 740,053 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 2,693.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 599,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,542,000 after purchasing an additional 577,927 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,573,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,595,000 after acquiring an additional 538,812 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6,038.9% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 364,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 359,010 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.07.

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total value of $2,752,442.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,965,569.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total transaction of $769,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.72. 4,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,278. The stock has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.71. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $116.61 and a one year high of $173.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $689.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 34.93%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.