X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of X Financial (NYSE:XYF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “X Financial is a technology-driven personal finance company primarily in China. It focused on serving underserved prime borrowers and mass affluent investors, according to the Oliver Wyman Report. X Financial is based in Shenzhen, China. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded X Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of X Financial stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $156.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.87. X Financial has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $4.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average is $1.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of X Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of X Financial during the fourth quarter worth $532,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in X Financial during the fourth quarter worth $478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in X Financial by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 83,337 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in X Financial by 27.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 33,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

X Financial Company Profile

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection.

