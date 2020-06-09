WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) & First Horizon National (NASDAQ:FHN) Head to Head Survey

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) and WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for First Horizon National and WSFS Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Horizon National 0 1 9 0 2.90 WSFS Financial 0 2 3 0 2.60

First Horizon National presently has a consensus target price of $13.30, suggesting a potential upside of 10.01%. WSFS Financial has a consensus target price of $39.69, suggesting a potential upside of 23.95%. Given WSFS Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WSFS Financial is more favorable than First Horizon National.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.8% of First Horizon National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.2% of WSFS Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of First Horizon National shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of WSFS Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Horizon National and WSFS Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Horizon National $2.28 billion 1.65 $440.91 million $1.66 7.28 WSFS Financial $709.20 million 2.29 $148.81 million $3.74 8.56

First Horizon National has higher revenue and earnings than WSFS Financial. First Horizon National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WSFS Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Horizon National and WSFS Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Horizon National 15.46% 8.87% 0.99% WSFS Financial 19.74% 8.75% 1.32%

Dividends

First Horizon National pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. WSFS Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. First Horizon National pays out 36.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WSFS Financial pays out 12.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Horizon National has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and WSFS Financial has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

First Horizon National has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WSFS Financial has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Horizon National beats WSFS Financial on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments. It is also involved in the underwriting of bank-eligible securities and other fixed-income securities eligible for underwriting by financial subsidiaries; loan sales; derivative sales; and provision of advisory services. In addition, the company offers brokerage services; correspondent banking services; transaction processing services comprising nationwide check clearing and remittance processing; trust, fiduciary, and agency services; credit card products; equipment finance; and investment and financial advisory services. Further, it engages in mutual fund and retail insurance sales, as well as provides mortgage banking services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 300 branches under the First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank brands. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit. It also provides a range of loans, which comprise residential real estate loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial construction loans to developers; commercial loans for working capital, financing equipment and real estate acquisitions, business expansion, and other business purposes; and consumer credit products, such as home improvement, automobile, and other secured and unsecured personal installment loans, as well as home equity lines and unsecured lines of credit. In addition, the company offers cash management, trust, and wealth management services. Further, it markets various third-party investment and insurance products, such as single-premium annuities, whole life policies, and securities; provides investment advisory services to high net worth individuals and institutions; and offers mortgage and title services. Additionally, the company provides ATM vault cash, smart safe, and other cash logistics services; and online reporting and ATM cash management, predictive cash ordering, armored carrier management, and ATM processing equipment sales, and deposit safe cash logistics services. As of March 1, 2019, it operated 76 offices, including 45 in Delaware, 29 in Pennsylvania, 1 in Virginia, and 1 in Nevada. WSFS Financial Corporation was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

