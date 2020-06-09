WPP (NYSE:WPP) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WPP is in marketing communications services. They are made up of companies in: Advertising; Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; Branding & Identity; Healthcare Communications; Digital, eCommerce & Shopper Marketing; Specialist Communications. “

Get WPP alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on WPP. ValuEngine upgraded WPP from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of WPP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.00.

WPP stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. WPP has a twelve month low of $27.18 and a twelve month high of $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.07.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,183,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,970,000 after buying an additional 488,571 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in WPP by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in WPP by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,919,000 after acquiring an additional 154,846 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in WPP by 338.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 185,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,133,000 after acquiring an additional 143,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 2.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WPP (WPP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.