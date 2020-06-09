Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Worthington Industries, Inc. has been North American’s premier, value-added steel processor, providing customers with wide ranging capabilities, products and services for a variety of markets including automotive, construction and agriculture. Worthington is also the leading global supplier of pressure tanks and cylinders. The company manufactures a host of pressure cylinders products for industrial gas and cryogenic applications, transportation and alternative fuel storage, oil and gas equipment, and consumer brand retail products, including Bernzomatic, Coleman and Balloon Time. They have built a reputation on quality, safety and regulatory compliance, ensuring the protection of their employees, customers and industry. In fact, designing and building protective structures is another one of their specialties. Worthington manufactures custom-engineered, open and enclosed cabs, and operator stations for the smallest utility equipment to the largest earth-moving machinery in the world. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WOR. ValuEngine cut Worthington Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra upgraded Worthington Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Worthington Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.50.

WOR stock opened at $39.05 on Friday. Worthington Industries has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $44.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.92.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Worthington Industries will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.66%.

In related news, CFO Joseph B. Hayek bought 1,500 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.25 per share, with a total value of $39,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,768.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 34.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOR. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 16,214.3% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 30.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 25,478.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. 45.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

