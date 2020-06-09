WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Worley Limited delivers projects, provides expertise in engineering, procurement and construction and offers consulting and advisory services. The company cover the full lifecycle, from creating new assets to sustaining and enhancing operating assets, in the hydrocarbons, mining, mineral, metals, chemicals, power and infrastructure sectors. Worley Limited, formerly known as WorleyParsons Limited, is based in North Sydney, Australia. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS WYGPY opened at $6.53 on Friday. WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $11.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74.

WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR Company Profile

WorleyParsons Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors comprising hydrocarbons, minerals, metals, chemicals, and infrastructure. It operates through Advisian, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions, and Services segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

