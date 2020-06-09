Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services. It activites consists of Merchant Services & Terminals, Mobility & e-Transactional Services, Financial Processing & Software Licensing. Worldline SA is headquartered in Bezons, France. “

Worldline stock opened at $72.11 on Friday. Worldline has a 1-year low of $49.43 and a 1-year high of $81.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.59.

