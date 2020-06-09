Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lessened its holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,395 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 267.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 407,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $50,013,505.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $899,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 916,723 shares of company stock valued at $132,102,704 over the last ninety days. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $181.00. The stock had a trading volume of 224,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,526. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Workday Inc has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $226.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.88 and a 200-day moving average of $164.13.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Workday from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Workday from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Workday from $206.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Workday from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.96.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

