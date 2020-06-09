Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 194 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Wintrust Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 540.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $210.78 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $129.54 and a 1 year high of $226.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.90.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.