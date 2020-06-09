Wintrust Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 14,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 86,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 27,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 67,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ET. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.47.

Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.94. The company has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 2.69. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $15.26.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is currently 84.14%.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, Director James Richard Perry bought 120,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $541,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,081.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Long bought 9,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $53,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 786,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,648,203.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 939,800 shares of company stock worth $5,621,178. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

