Wintrust Investments LLC Purchases 150 Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.0% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Act Two Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 26,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.23.

In related news, Director Shira Goodman acquired 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.91 per share, with a total value of $99,060.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,716.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KMX opened at $95.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.58. CarMax, Inc has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $103.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.71.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Featured Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.