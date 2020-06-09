Wintrust Investments LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 336.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 39,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC stock opened at $345.08 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.31 and a 1-year high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.16.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

NOC has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $398.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $366.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.92.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.