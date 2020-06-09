Wintrust Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 1,412.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000.

VGSH opened at $62.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.53. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $62.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

