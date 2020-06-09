Wintrust Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,380 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,947 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 21,019 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc raised its position in shares of General Motors by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 1,351 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in General Motors by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average of $29.53. The company has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. General Motors has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.37 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett acquired 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $241,800.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien acquired 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 62,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GM. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on General Motors from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.12.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

