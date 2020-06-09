Wintrust Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wintrust Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.4% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 99,053 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,701,000 after buying an additional 17,447 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 179,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 12.6% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 22,497 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 17,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 22.7% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Cfra lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Longbow Research boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.11.

LOW opened at $129.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.44. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $133.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.