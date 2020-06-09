Wintrust Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,223,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,629,000 after purchasing an additional 148,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ingredion by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,445,000 after buying an additional 111,767 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,077,000 after buying an additional 507,195 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Ingredion by 4,702.9% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,419,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,933,000 after buying an additional 1,389,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its position in Ingredion by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,406,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,708,000 after buying an additional 170,056 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INGR opened at $90.38 on Tuesday. Ingredion Inc has a 12-month low of $59.11 and a 12-month high of $99.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Inc will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INGR shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ingredion from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.67.

In related news, Director Stephan B. Tanda acquired 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.04 per share, with a total value of $79,824.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at $187,850.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

