Wintrust Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,574,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,288,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 22.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW opened at $575.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $551.38 and its 200-day moving average is $546.86. Sherwin-Williams Co has a fifty-two week low of $325.43 and a fifty-two week high of $603.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 5,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total transaction of $3,285,139.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,100 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,425 shares of company stock worth $8,786,147 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $574.39.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

