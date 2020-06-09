Winnebago Industries, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a report issued on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.32). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.00 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Sidoti downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.14.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $65.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 2.31. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4,480.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 22.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Happe purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.53 per share, with a total value of $112,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher David West sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $57,167.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,921 shares in the company, valued at $493,081.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 6,370 shares of company stock worth $209,349. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 12.79%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

