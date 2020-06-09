Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Position Lifted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 53.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,265 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Willis Towers Watson worth $135,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,886,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,018,907,000 after purchasing an additional 104,598 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,632,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,065,000 after buying an additional 79,509 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,229,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,175,000 after purchasing an additional 372,645 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 4,559.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,744,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,121,000 after buying an additional 2,685,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,266,000 after purchasing an additional 53,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW traded down $3.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,459. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.80. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.21. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. TheStreet lowered Willis Towers Watson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.57.

Willis Towers Watson Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

