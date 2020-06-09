Westpac Banking Corp Trims Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,958 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,923,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,557,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,926 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Eaton by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,427,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,266 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $819,146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Eaton by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,562,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,850,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,094,000 after purchasing an additional 81,467 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at $4,283,445.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 22,461 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $2,044,175.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 202,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,424,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,961 shares of company stock worth $2,661,001. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN opened at $95.67 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $105.78. The stock has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

ETN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens downgraded shares of Eaton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.12.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

