Westpac Banking Corp Sells 86,490 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 86,490 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Twitter were worth $6,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Twitter from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, China International Capital reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.03.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $35.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a current ratio of 11.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.06. Twitter Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Twitter had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $807.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $290,312.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,262 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,460 in the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

