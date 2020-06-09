Westpac Banking Corp Sells 6,800 Shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.15% of ONE Gas worth $6,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 345.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 130.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in ONE Gas during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John William Gibson bought 3,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $260,307.06. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OGS shares. TheStreet lowered ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on ONE Gas from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Sidoti reduced their target price on ONE Gas from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

NYSE:OGS opened at $82.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.98. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.29. ONE Gas Inc has a 52-week low of $63.67 and a 52-week high of $96.97.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.40 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.67%. ONE Gas’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

