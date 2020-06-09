Westpac Banking Corp Sells 5,478 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,478 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta bought 2,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 9,750 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.87.

CB stock opened at $138.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.53. The company has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.72. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

