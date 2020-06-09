Westpac Banking Corp Sells 30,040 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 47.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,040 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $7,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $4,374,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 189.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 645.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $308.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $288.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.56. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $319.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.87 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 264.71%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 13,600 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total transaction of $3,890,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,467 shares in the company, valued at $231,850,294.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 13,396 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.66, for a total transaction of $3,840,097.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,925,262.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,182 shares of company stock valued at $31,409,008 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.71.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

