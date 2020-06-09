Westpac Banking Corp Sells 26,900 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,900 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,116,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,891,000 after buying an additional 1,577,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,491,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,993,000 after buying an additional 269,156 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,300,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,640,000 after buying an additional 416,919 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,422,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,653,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,899,000 after buying an additional 3,180,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $190,679.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,267.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael John Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,733 shares of company stock worth $3,997,099 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.42 and a 200-day moving average of $36.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FAST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens raised their price target on Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fastenal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

