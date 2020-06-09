Westpac Banking Corp Sells 15,696 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 15,696 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $7,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,668,000 after acquiring an additional 48,530 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $48,156,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 4,503.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $44.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.49. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $54.82.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3519 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.57.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.