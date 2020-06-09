Westpac Banking Corp Sells 14,007 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,007 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $7,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,773,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $664,152,000 after acquiring an additional 19,434 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,185,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $582,265,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,156,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,998,000 after buying an additional 16,731 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,260,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,396,000 after buying an additional 136,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 284.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,253,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,318,000 after buying an additional 926,762 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $135.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.19, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.38. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $150.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 2,231.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. Equities analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ASND shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.33.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

