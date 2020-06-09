Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,989 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,205.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.79.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BK. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.57.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $6,969,452.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $351,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,292 shares of company stock worth $8,743,527 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

