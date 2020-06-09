Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,478,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,272,782,000 after purchasing an additional 365,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,996,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,748,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,513 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,822,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,007,383,000 after purchasing an additional 234,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,168,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,428,530,000 after purchasing an additional 43,640 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,099,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,093,082,000 after purchasing an additional 770,357 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APH opened at $102.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.54. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $110.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.92.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

Several research firms have recently commented on APH. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Amphenol from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, B reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.43.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total transaction of $706,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 50,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total transaction of $5,132,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 469,082 shares of company stock worth $48,535,741. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

