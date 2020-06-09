Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $6,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,851,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,575,000 after buying an additional 2,101,507 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $124,492,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,848,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,526,000 after buying an additional 615,377 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Nasdaq by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,823,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,520,000 after purchasing an additional 206,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $21,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $128.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $120.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.76. Nasdaq Inc has a 1-year low of $71.66 and a 1-year high of $121.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.31.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.43 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $297,992.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $355,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,538 shares of company stock worth $988,036 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

