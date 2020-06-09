Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Stake in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,113 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Regency Centers worth $7,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 16.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,040 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $154,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,011,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 727,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,762,833.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on REG shares. TheStreet cut shares of Regency Centers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.54.

Shares of NYSE:REG opened at $53.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers Corp has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $283.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.13 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 64.50%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

