Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,223 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 317.1% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 56.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RSG opened at $88.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.63. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

In related news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $122,295.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,038.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $286,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,080 shares of company stock worth $641,015 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on RSG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.54.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

