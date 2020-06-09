Westpac Banking Corp Raises Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cintas by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Cintas by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Cintas by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Cintas by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in Cintas by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS stock opened at $290.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $154.33 and a 52-week high of $304.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.78. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cintas from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cintas from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.27.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.