Westpac Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,118 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $7,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 17,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

BNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

BNS stock opened at $44.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.16. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6555 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 47.67%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

